Evolve Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evolve Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,120 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy supports its sustainability strategy and may improve power-cost stability for operations. Article Title

Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation Energy supports its sustainability strategy and may improve power-cost stability for operations. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s planned acquisition of Vibe.co could expand its connected-TV advertising reach and boost higher-margin ad revenue. Article Title

Walmart’s planned acquisition of Vibe.co could expand its connected-TV advertising reach and boost higher-margin ad revenue. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s Medicare support push and new weight-management coverage guidance may strengthen pharmacy traffic and customer loyalty. Article Title

Walmart’s Medicare support push and new weight-management coverage guidance may strengthen pharmacy traffic and customer loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Walmart will sell Life Extension supplements in 4,000+ stores, adding another health-and-wellness product line. Article Title

Walmart will sell Life Extension supplements in 4,000+ stores, adding another health-and-wellness product line. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale appears routine and small relative to the executive’s holdings. Article Title

An executive sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale appears routine and small relative to the executive’s holdings. Negative Sentiment: Walmart faces a proposed lawsuit alleging AI-driven gas-price inflation in California, which could create legal and reputational risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,946,336.72. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,146 shares of company stock worth $14,835,898. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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