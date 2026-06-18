EVR Research LP Invests $7.30 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

EVR Research LP bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000. Dollar General makes up 3.9% of EVR Research LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report).

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