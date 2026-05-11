Ewa LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,470 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $124.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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