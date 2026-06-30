Ewa LLC Purchases 1,156 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ewa LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $445.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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