Exane Asset Management Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 2,364.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,388 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 3.2% of Exane Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exane Asset Management's holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company's stock worth $165,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company's stock worth $92,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock worth $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,882,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company's stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Snowflake from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $1,980,149.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,561.50. The trade was a 22.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $592,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 273,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,763,754.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,313 shares of company stock worth $108,831,780. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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