Exane Asset Management Takes $3.12 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 0.7% of Exane Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $155,858,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2,618.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company's stock worth $69,271,000 after buying an additional 1,377,148 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 125.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,989,098 shares of the company's stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 1,105,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,142,909 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,324,000 after buying an additional 739,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynatrace to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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