Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,671 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Exelon were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,522,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,874,840,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after acquiring an additional 393,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,659,308 shares of the company's stock worth $704,825,000 after buying an additional 833,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,030,184 shares of the company's stock worth $631,499,000 after buying an additional 681,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon's payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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