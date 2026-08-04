ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 716.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,438 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 347,906 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of ExlService worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ExlService by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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