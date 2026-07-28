Exome Asset Management LLC Sells 10,597 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Exome Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC's holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,018,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $340,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,578 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Glaukos by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,376,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $381,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 913,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,609,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $181,751,000 after purchasing an additional 691,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 873,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $98,677,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $161.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,585.65. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,555. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,273 shares of company stock worth $8,882,003. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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