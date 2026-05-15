Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Bought by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Expand Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Tejara Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd's holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Expand Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company's stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Expand Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Expand Energy stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.09.

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Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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