Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stake Boosted by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237,477 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 175,114 shares during the quarter. Expand Energy accounts for 7.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 2.19% of Expand Energy worth $574,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,498,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 619,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,683,000 after buying an additional 2,160,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. Barclays downgraded shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expand Energy

Trending Headlines about Expand Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above the $1.13–$1.22 analyst estimates. Net income was $522 million, while operating cash flow reached $1.096 billion. Reuters earnings report

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above the $1.13–$1.22 analyst estimates. Net income was $522 million, while operating cash flow reached $1.096 billion. Positive Sentiment: Production guidance was reaffirmed. Management maintained its 2026 production outlook of 7.4 to 7.6 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, suggesting operations remain on track despite volatile commodity prices.

Management maintained its 2026 production outlook of 7.4 to 7.6 billion cubic feet equivalent per day, suggesting operations remain on track despite volatile commodity prices. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns are expanding. The company repurchased approximately $530 million of stock during the quarter, bringing year-to-date repurchases to about $849 million, and authorized an additional $1 billion in buybacks. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share.

The company repurchased approximately $530 million of stock during the quarter, bringing year-to-date repurchases to about $849 million, and authorized an additional $1 billion in buybacks. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share. Positive Sentiment: The Twin Eagle acquisition adds a new growth catalyst. Expand Energy’s planned $1.25 billion purchase of natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle is expected to contribute more than $200 million of initial annual EBITDA, with projected synergies of $150 million annually by the end of 2028. Twin Eagle acquisition report

Expand Energy’s planned $1.25 billion purchase of natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle is expected to contribute more than $200 million of initial annual EBITDA, with projected synergies of $150 million annually by the end of 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was below expectations. Quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion missed the approximately $3.05 billion consensus estimate, reflecting the impact of lower gas prices even as output increased.

Quarterly revenue of $2.96 billion missed the approximately $3.05 billion consensus estimate, reflecting the impact of lower gas prices even as output increased. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity was supportive but limited in scope. Company insiders reportedly made seven open-market purchases totaling about 9,000 shares over the past six months, with no reported sales.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.99 and a 52-week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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