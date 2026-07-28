Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Holdings Cut by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,791 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Expedia Group worth $102,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after buying an additional 230,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.64.

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Expedia Group Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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