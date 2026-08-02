Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $294.74 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $312.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $290.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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