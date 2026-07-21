Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,415 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 35,419 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $70,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.48 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

See Also

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