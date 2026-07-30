Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,359 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $213,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.48 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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