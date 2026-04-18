Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,277 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $51,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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