Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 63,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $47,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.4%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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