Extract Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Extract Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,316 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. OR Royalties comprises approximately 2.1% of Extract Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Extract Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of OR Royalties worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OR Royalties by 3.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at $6,810,000. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 783,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,781,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.27 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 78.09%. Equities research analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. OR Royalties's payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded OR Royalties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on OR Royalties from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded OR Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.50.

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About OR Royalties

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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