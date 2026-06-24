ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's 3rd Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 3.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor, strengthening its bid to seek compensation for property seized by Cuba and raising the possibility of a future financial recovery. Reuters article on ExxonMobil Cuba compensation ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor, strengthening its bid to seek compensation for property seized by Cuba and raising the possibility of a future financial recovery. Positive Sentiment: A second report said the Supreme Court’s decision helps ExxonMobil’s case against CIMEX, reinforcing the market’s view that the ruling could be meaningful for the company. New York Post article on ExxonMobil Cuba compensation ruling

A second report said the Supreme Court’s decision helps ExxonMobil’s case against CIMEX, reinforcing the market’s view that the ruling could be meaningful for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy shares were also trading higher, which may be providing a mild sector tailwind for ExxonMobil. Yahoo Finance sector update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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