ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $45,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $151.61 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. The company has a market cap of $628.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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