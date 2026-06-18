ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stake Boosted by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,275 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $36,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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