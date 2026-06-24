ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,757 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 432,582 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $181,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a market capitalization of $580.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor, strengthening its bid to seek compensation for property seized by Cuba and raising the possibility of a future financial recovery. Reuters article on ExxonMobil Cuba compensation ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor, strengthening its bid to seek compensation for property seized by Cuba and raising the possibility of a future financial recovery. Positive Sentiment: A second report said the Supreme Court’s decision helps ExxonMobil’s case against CIMEX, reinforcing the market’s view that the ruling could be meaningful for the company. New York Post article on ExxonMobil Cuba compensation ruling

A second report said the Supreme Court’s decision helps ExxonMobil’s case against CIMEX, reinforcing the market’s view that the ruling could be meaningful for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy shares were also trading higher, which may be providing a mild sector tailwind for ExxonMobil. Yahoo Finance sector update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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