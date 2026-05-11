F m Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

F m Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership.

Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Jim Cramer on Bloom Energy: “Stock Is a Rocket Ship”

Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Why Bloom Energy Stock Skyrocketed 109% in April

Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Here’s What the Street is Saying About Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Broader alternative-energy commentary warns that tariffs and expiring tax credits could pressure renewable and clean-energy projects, which may create some headwinds for the sector over time.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $261.47 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,228.31 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $302.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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