F m Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,088 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the company's stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter.

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Trending Headlines about Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mirum jumped after investors reacted to positive Volixibat Phase 2b data in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which supports the company’s pipeline and has likely improved confidence in future growth. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Is Up 16.9% After Volixibat Phase 2b PSC Itch Data And Big Q1 Loss - Has The Bull Case Changed?

Mirum jumped after investors reacted to positive Volixibat Phase 2b data in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), which supports the company’s pipeline and has likely improved confidence in future growth. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $0.70 per share from $0.63, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability expectations.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $0.70 per share from $0.63, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $(0.06) from $(0.09), which points to improving near-term earnings momentum.

The firm also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss of $(0.06) from $(0.09), which points to improving near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright now expects Mirum to turn profitable in later periods, including $0.02 EPS in Q2 2027, $0.26 in Q3 2027, and $0.49 in Q4 2027, reinforcing a more constructive long-term view.

HC Wainwright now expects Mirum to turn profitable in later periods, including $0.02 EPS in Q2 2027, $0.26 in Q3 2027, and $0.49 in Q4 2027, reinforcing a more constructive long-term view. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, the analyst still sees losses through most of 2026, including a larger Q2 2026 loss estimate of $(0.58) and a Q3 2026 loss estimate of $(1.06), highlighting that profitability remains some time away.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $435,249.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,299.42. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 7,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $670,258.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,579,500.24. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 76,806 shares of company stock worth $7,064,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.36% of the company's stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $107.16 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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