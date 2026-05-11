F m Investments LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

F m Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,947 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.32.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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