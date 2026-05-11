F m Investments LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,403,992 shares of the company's stock worth $912,739,000 after purchasing an additional 368,031 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,540,137 shares of the company's stock worth $258,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $107,144,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,337,215 shares of the company's stock worth $97,483,000 after purchasing an additional 589,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,588 shares of the company's stock worth $69,808,000 after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Key Regency Centers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regency Centers this week:

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,032 shares of company stock worth $35,996,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $77.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $81.66.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.14%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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