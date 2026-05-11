F m Investments LLC Reduces Position in Bank First National Corporation $BFC

F m Investments LLC cut its position in Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Bank First National worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BFC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank First National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank First National has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFC

Bank First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFC opened at $146.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.44. Bank First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.70 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank First National's payout ratio is 27.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,509.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,763.88. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 125,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,097,076. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank First National Profile

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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