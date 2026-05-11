F m Investments LLC Takes $902,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,560,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $136,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $903.12 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.98 and a 1-year high of $1,021.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $776.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum reported fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, with revenue up 90% year over year on strong cloud and AI demand; the company also said 1.6T transceiver shipments are set to ramp in fiscal Q4. Article Title

Lumentum reported fiscal Q3 earnings that beat estimates, with revenue up 90% year over year on strong cloud and AI demand; the company also said 1.6T transceiver shipments are set to ramp in fiscal Q4. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned constructive on Lumentum, including Craig Hallum raising its price target to $1,150, Barclays lifting its target to $1,000, Loop Capital boosting its target to $1,400, and Rothschild Redburn initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,270 target.

Several analysts turned constructive on Lumentum, including Craig Hallum raising its price target to $1,150, Barclays lifting its target to $1,000, Loop Capital boosting its target to $1,400, and Rothschild Redburn initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,270 target. Positive Sentiment: Other note writers, including JPMorgan and BNP Paribas Exane, also issued upbeat outlooks, reinforcing the view that demand is exceeding supply and that the company remains well positioned in AI and cloud optics.

Other note writers, including JPMorgan and BNP Paribas Exane, also issued upbeat outlooks, reinforcing the view that demand is exceeding supply and that the company remains well positioned in AI and cloud optics. Neutral Sentiment: One market report said the stock was among several technology names with conflicted analyst views, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation against growth expectations. Article Title

One market report said the stock was among several technology names with conflicted analyst views, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation against growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong fundamentals, Lumentum shares slipped intraday as the AI optics trade cooled, with peers like Coherent and Applied Optoelectronics also falling sharply, pointing to sector profit-taking rather than company-specific weakness. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,003.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,801. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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