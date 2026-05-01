Fabrinet $FN Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 57.4% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 56,344 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fabrinet by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,142 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $684.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $193.54 and a 1 year high of $734.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $588.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $587.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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