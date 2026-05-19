Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 12,730 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,809 shares of company stock valued at $45,132,239. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.67.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels.

Arete Research raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone.

Amazon was highlighted as IBD’s Stock of the Day and a “Franchise Pick,” with investors focused on its approach toward the $3 trillion market-cap milestone. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment.

Coverage around AWS emphasized strong AI demand, custom chip adoption, and Amazon’s growing role in the cloud AI boom, which may support revenue growth and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions.

News that Delta Air Lines defended Amazon’s Leo satellite broadband deal helped validate Amazon’s broader technology and connectivity ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Several major hedge fund and billionaire portfolio updates showed mixed positioning in AMZN, with some managers adding and others trimming shares; this is more of a sentiment read than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Amazon’s new Alexa+ feature that can generate podcast episodes adds to its consumer AI story, but the immediate financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is also facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over alleged tariff-related refund practices, which could add legal overhang and headline risk.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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