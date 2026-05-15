Facet Wealth Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $401.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $403.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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