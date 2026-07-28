FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 91,943 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 444,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,857,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,021,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,888,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $838,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $561,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,547.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,062 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 689,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of FDS opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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