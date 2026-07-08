FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,785 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 160,515 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Midway Capital Research & Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $258.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $232.50 and its 200-day moving average is $236.89.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

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