FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Stock Position Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 583.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,482 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 139,574 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of FactSet Research Systems worth $47,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $228.76 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $453.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

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