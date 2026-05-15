Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,156 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 0.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.38% of Fair Isaac worth $150,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock worth $390,368,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $627,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.5%

FICO stock opened at $1,080.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,431.89. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,655.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here