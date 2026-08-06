Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,448 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Fair Isaac worth $142,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,092.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,204.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,219.01. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $1,353,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $697,200. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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