Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,213,620,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $845,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,045.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,226.43. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 34.05%.Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $697,200. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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