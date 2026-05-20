Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,082 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.47 and a 200-day moving average of $530.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here