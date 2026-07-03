Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,119 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 387,641 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,829 shares of the software giant's stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $390.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $406.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $560.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here