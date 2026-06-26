Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,057,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK opened at $2,335.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,522.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $872.58. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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