Family Capital Trust Co Invests $2.58 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,078 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

APH opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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