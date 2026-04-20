Family Capital Trust Co Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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