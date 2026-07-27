Family Manage LLC Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Family Manage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 393.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock worth $3,128,850,000 after buying an additional 3,017,937 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.88.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GE opened at $353.71 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $341.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $261.71 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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