Family Manage LLC Sells 17,972 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Family Manage LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $4,405,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $333.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $259.83 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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