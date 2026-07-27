Family Manage LLC Sells 4,606 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Family Manage LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Snap-On were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Snap-On alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,248,683,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snap-On by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,272,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,473,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,914 shares of the company's stock worth $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Snap-On by 34,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,025,185 shares of the company's stock worth $353,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,210 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on Snap-On in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $461.00 price objective (up from $409.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $418.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-On

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 4,251 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.92, for a total transaction of $1,632,043.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,220.88. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.77, for a total value of $8,791,514.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 856,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,004,076.86. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,117 shares of company stock worth $14,003,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $404.76 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $389.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.56. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.78 and a 12-month high of $419.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.01. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 21.25%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Snap-On announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Snap-On Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snap-On, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snap-On wasn't on the list.

While Snap-On currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here