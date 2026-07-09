Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 5,296 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,713 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ORCL opened at $140.57 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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