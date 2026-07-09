Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.22 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $186.56 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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