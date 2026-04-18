Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 13,123 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,123 shares of the company's stock worth $886,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock worth $881,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,592,764 shares of the company's stock worth $662,552,000 after acquiring an additional 440,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 483,215 shares of company stock valued at $35,353,762 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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