Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 15,872 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,100 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 66.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intel by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $130,250,000 after buying an additional 6,922,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $68.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.Intel's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore raised their price objective on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here