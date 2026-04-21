Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $9,073,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $23,388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,266,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,864,626.94. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,042,869 shares of company stock worth $1,046,584,763.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.70.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here